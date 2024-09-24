PPC: New distinctions on the path of transformation towards a “green”, modern, digital organization

PPC Group received important distinctions in seven categories at the Developed Europe and Emerging EMEA Equities awards.

The awards were organized by the internationally recognized publishing house Institutional Investor, specializing in the global economy.

The President & CEO of PPC Group, George Stassis, was named first in the Best CEO category and at the same time, the Group General Manager of Financial Services, Konstantinos Alexandridis, and the Director of Investor Relations, Ioannis Stefos, won second place in the Best CFO and Best IR Professional categories respectively, among Energy companies in emerging markets (EMEA).

In addition, PPC Group won the second prize in the Best Investor/Analyst Day and Best ESG Program categories, while the Investor Relations Division was awarded the third prize in the Best IR Program and Best IR Team categories.

PPC Group is among the top 10% of companies in the emerging markets region (EMEA). Specifically, this title was awarded to only 33 of the 332 companies evaluated and results from the Group’s performance in various categories of the annual “Developed Europe and Emerging EMEA Executive Team Survey by II Research”.

The above distinctions confirm the transformation implemented in the PPC Group, through the commitment to continuous improvement, the commitment to the strategic plan and the dedication of the human resources.

The annual Developed Europe and Emerging EMEA Executive Team survey is conducted by Institutional Investor across 31 industries, with the participation of over 2,000 executives from 1,000 international financial services companies.

Nominations in this year’s process included 2,711 individuals from 1,343 companies. Executives participating in the survey evaluate the Investor Relations (IR) teams, as well as the management teams of each candidate company, based on more than 20 criteria, such as CEO Credibility, CFO Capital Allocation, Disclosure of Financial data, the Quality of Meetings, the Quality of events to the investing public and the Materiality of ESG issues.