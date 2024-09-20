Astir Marina and Yacht Club de Monaco enhance their cooperation

Astir Marina and the Yacht Club de Monaco have strengthened their cooperation with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming at obtaining the “La Belle Classe Destinations by YCM” certification.

The certification sets a standard of excellence in terms of the quality of facilities, services and events offered, creating a network that promotes the development of sustainable yachting at an international level.

“This partnership marks a new chapter for Astir Marina and the yachting industry in Greece. Our goal is to offer services that meet the highest international standards, while at the same time ensuring sustainability and respect for the natural environment of the Athenian Riviera. Our valuable ally on this route is also the Mayor of Vari – Voula Vouliagmeni, Grigoris Konstantellos, who from the first day decisively supported this project, to make Astir Marina a point of reference for tourism in our country,” Konstantinos Mitsios, Astir Marina Development Manager, stated.

Strategy

This partnership is part of Astir Palace’s ongoing strategy to capitalize on Monaco’s yachting expertise. Since 2019, when the ambitious upgrade project of Astir Marina began with the aim of providing top-quality services, the Marina has established itself as a benchmark for high-end projects. Astir Marina works closely with the Société d’Exploitation des Ports de Monaco (SEPM), covering aspects related to infrastructure planning, technical and environmental issues, as well as the implementation of best practices.

Astir Yacht Club is expected to open its doors in 2026, becoming a meeting point for lovers of the sea and yachting, creating a new community of marine activities on the Athenian Riviera.