FSRU Alexandroupolis: Commercial operation begins on October 1

The commercial operation of the Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal in Alexandroupolis (FSRU Alexandroupolis) will begin on October 1, Gastrade’s CEO, Kostis Sifnaios, said during a visit of the Ambassadors of European Union Member States, along with Norway and Switzerland.

The visit was organized by the Embassy of Hungary, which holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union until December 31, 2024.

“A new era for the role of Alexandroupolis and Greece in the energy map of Europe”

“I want to thank the Ambassadors of the member states and their representatives for their visit to the FSRU and of course the Hungarian embassy in Athens for the honorable initiative. We are only a few days away from the launch of commercial operation on October 1, a date that will officially mark the entry into a new era for the role of Alexandroupolis and Greece in the energy map of the entire South-East and Central Europe with significant opportunities to diversify their sources of supply, especially after the recent agreement concerning the commitment of ¼ of the capacity of the Terminal by the US company Venture Global LNG,” Sifnaios noted.

According to Gastrade, during the visit, the Ambassadors were briefed about the operation of the terminal, its strategic objectives and geopolitical importance, but also about the high levels of security and environmental standards with which it operates. Issues related to the “Vertical Corridor”, of which the Alexandroupolis FSRU is a part, were also discussed, which is vital for strengthening the energy security of Central and South-Eastern Europe and its independence from Russian natural gas, providing a new integrated route for the introduction of alternative supplies of natural gas from Greece throughout the region up to Hungary.