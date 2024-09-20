Dendias: Greece in talks for the purchase of a fourth Belh@rra frigate

Greece’s intention to start negotiations for the supply of a fourth Belharra-type frigate as well as the promotion of a broad program of modernization of a series of ships of the Navy was announced by the Minister of National Defense Nikolas Dendias during the launching ceremony of the frigate “NEARCHOS.”

According to Dendias, a missile impregnable shield is being created in the Aegean with the shipbuilding program of the 4 Belharra frigates, the modernization programs of the MEKO frigates, the ROUSSEN missiles, but also the submarines and the acquisition of the four ISLAND patrol boats, which will soon join the Greek fleet, along with the country’s future participation in the design and subsequent construction of the new CONSTELATION frigate, and the participation in the European Patrol Corvette.

In particular, he emphasized that the launching of the “NEARCHOS” frigate is yet another important milestone for our Navy and the Armed Forces. Another step towards the implementation of the “2030” Agenda. It confirms the strong will and commitment of the Mitsotakis government to strengthening the National Defense. It serves the goal and the firm commitment of the entire political system: The assurance of national sovereignty, security and the conditions of progress and prosperity of the country and the Greek people.

The Minister of Defense stated: “We are strengthening our presence in the Eastern Mediterranean, protecting, at the same time, the borders and the interests of the European Union. Never questioning the legal rights of other countries in the region. Always respecting the rules of International Law and those provided by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. On the basis of protecting our common European values. For the Europe of peace, democracy, human rights and individual freedoms. We hope that all countries in the region will defend these values.”

He added: France’s relationship with Greece is long and close. It is based on shared values and goals, particularly in the field of Defense and Security. The Agreement on the Establishment of the Strategic Partnership for Defense and Security Cooperation, which I had the honor to sign on September 28, 2021, confirms this relationship.

Dendias also announced Greece’s intention to start negotiations with the aim of acquiring another frigate, the fourth of the same type.