Tax to be imposed on 100,000 small boats

Starting this year and every year, those who own boats will have to pay between 100 and 200 euros, depending on the length of the watercraft.

However, the submission of a Class B ship tax declaration in a special application of theTaxisnet system must be done by September 26. The amount to be confirmed should be paid in one lump sum by September 30.

According to article 46 of Law 5036/2023, all small and medium-sized marine vessels and ships, whether professional or private – with the exception only of fishing vessels and tugboats whose time of operation in maritime transport services does not exceed 50% of of their total time of operation – they have to pay class B ship tax every year.

More specifically:

100 euros for boats up to 7 meters long and

200 euros if the length ranges from 7 to 12 meters.

The measure also applies to taxpayers who own private recreational boats (simple boats, inflatables, speedboats, etc.). The same obligation to submit a Class B ship tax declaration applies for the charterers or chartering companies of a ship under bare charter, as well as the lessees or leasing companies of a ship under financial leasing.