PPC plans mega data center in Western Macedonia

Public Power Corporation (PPC) is advancing its plans for the creation of a data center in Attica, and specifically in the area of Spata, with a capacity of 25 MW amidst the great challenges in the field of artificial intelligence.

However, according to sources, this is just the first step that paves the way for the next and bigger step in full alignment with the group’s strategic aspirations.

PPC has entered into an agreement with the Emirati Damac while the joint company Data in Scale, which will undertake the development of the project, was just registered in the General Electronic Commercial Registry. The company has 4 million euros in initial share capital and is 55% owned by CAIO Holding Company Limited, a Damac interest company based in London and 45% by the Greek company. It is noted that this project is the first of a series of similar investments planned jointly by the two groups.

PPC is also reportedly in discussions with a technological giant for the creation of a significantly larger unit in the former lignite mines in Western Macedonia. The area shows significant comparative advantages and allows PPC to think about the next step in relation to the upcoming investment in Spata. Firstly, the area of the former lignite fields belongs to PPC, which solves the issues of land.

A second reason why Western Macedonia is an ideal location for such an investment is the available labor force in the area following the lignite phase-out. A third advantage of the region is the proximity to significant solar potential that is being developed in the region. As is well known, data centers consume huge amounts of energy, especially an infrastructure that is expected to far exceed the 25 MW of the project in Spata.

Advantages

The considerable renewable potential, combined with the existence of a wider infrastructure of cables etc., allows for drastic cost containment. The company’s large solar panels will meet the huge needs in cheap energy that this specific investment will require for the installation and cooling of the servers. As for data transfer, the Fiber-to-the-home network that the group is developing will contribute to this direction.

Business plan

Finally, it is noted that the development of artificial intelligence and telecommunications infrastructures constitute an organic part of PPC’s updated business plan both for meeting its own needs and customers’ needs as well as for the provision of mainly “wholesale” services rather than “retail.”

PPC’s impending deal in Western Macedonia for the creation of a data center follows moves by international players, such as Data4, Microsoft, Google, Digital Realty and Amazon Web, which are located in Greece, considering that its privileged position as hub between Europe, Asia and Africa makes it an ideal location for international connectivity projects.