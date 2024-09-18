Panagiotopoulos (TERNA): Cooperation for projects with maximum benefit and minimum possible cost for the citizens 

We need better visibility and more cooperation in the planning, study, financing and ultimately in the construction and operation of the projects, in order for them to have the maximum possible benefit at the minimum possible cost for the citizens of our country, the CEO of TERNA, Christos Panagiotopoulos, said.

More specifically, Panagiotopoulos stated that “at the moment – apart from some projects that are in the process of maturing or some general positions on the state’s priorities – there is no clear picture. It is reasonable for the state to want to advance all of them, but which ones are really prioritized as a genre and which specific projects in each genre have been pushed higher on the agenda?”

In addition, the CEO of TERNA made a special mention of the phenomenon that has been observed lately, where technical companies are ultimately unable to participate in tenders for projects that are both important and necessary, since, as he pointed out, the projects are auctioned with immature studies or with incomplete issues auction, while comments made by the market during the preparatory stage are often ignored.