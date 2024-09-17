Data4: New data center campus in Paiania to operate by early 2027

By the end of 2026 or early 2027, Data4’s new data center campus in Attica region (Paiania), an investment of 300 million euros, will start operating.

The CEO of Data4, Olivier Micheli, told “Naftemporiki”, that the French company has been working on the project for 18 months and has already secured all the necessary licences (archaeological, demolition permits, etc.).

“We are now in the process of building our infrastructure and the work has already started,” he noted and added: “Data4 plans to build 2 data centers which will be powered by up to 90 MW of power. Since our plan has a long-term perspective, we are in discussion with the local authorities to invest more in the future. Greece is a high-growth market in terms of digitization. We are already preparing for the doubling of the market by 2030 and are doing everything to be ready to develop new buildings.”

Data4’s goal, as the CEO of Data4 also pointed out, is “to build data centers and provide hosting space to companies of all kinds.”

Data4’s investment in Greece is part of its overall expansion investment program, amounting to 7 billion euros in Europe by 2030, with the aim of becoming a leading provider of data centers in Europe.

Today Data4 manages 35 data centers in France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Luxembourg, Germany and now enters Greece, which it characterizes as a “strategic hub of connectivity” since, as its management explained “Greece’s privileged position as a hub between Europe, Asia and Africa makes it an ideal location for international connectivity projects.”