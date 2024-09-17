Budget: Tax revenues up 2 billion euros compared to target

Tax revenues amounted to 43,09 million euros in January-August 2024, up 1,9 million euros or 4.8% compared to the target included in the introductory report of the 2024 Budget, according to the provisional data, on a modified cash basis, published by the Ministry of Finance.

Tax revenues overperformance which is accounted in the 2024 fiscal result stand at 1,342 million euros.

The State Budget balance for the period of January-August of 2024 presented a surplus of 1,048 million euros, against a target of a deficit of 2,774 million euros that has been incorporated for the same period of 2024 in the 2024 budget introductory report and a deficit of 92 million euros for the same period of 2023.

The State Budget Primary Balance on a modified cash basis amounted to a surplus of 7,571 million euros, against the primary surplus target of 3,316 million euros and the primary surplus of 5,596 million euros performed at the same period of the previous year.