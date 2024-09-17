Kefalogianni elaborates on short term rentals and cruise fees

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni expressed optimism that travel receipts will reach 22 billion euros in 2024 compared to 20.6 billion in 2023.

Speaking at a press conference, Kefalogianni also referred to the pressure from tourist flows in certain destinations and in specific periods of time.

Climate Resilience and Cruise Fees

Elaborating on the measures that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had announced at the 88th TIF, Kefalogianni said that a cruise fee will be imposed on passengers disembarking at Greek ports. As she pointed out, it will be increased for the islands of Santorini and Mykonos and will escalate in different periods.

In particular, the fee is set at 20 euros per cruise passenger disembarking in Mykonos and Santorini. For the rest of the country’s ports, it is set at 5 euros for the period June 1 to September 30. The fee will be 40% lower from April to May and 80% lower from November to March.

The annual benefit is estimated at 50 million euros. Part of this income will be channeled to the budget of the Ministry of Tourism in order to improve the tourist infrastructure. In addition, of course, the Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the relevant ministries – is working on a plan of arrangements and actions for the overall management of the cruise in our country.

At the same time, she mentioned that the climate crisis resilience fee is being adjusted. As she said, it increases from April to October for hotels, rooms for rent, short-term rentals. The reduced fee is extended by one month and now also includes March. The proceeds will cover natural disaster prevention and recovery costs.

Short-term rentals

Regarding short-term rentals, she said a framework to establish operational and safety standards would be legislated immediately. She also mentioned that the fee for short-term rentals increases from 0.5 euros in the winter months to 2 euros and from 1.5 euros in the summer (from April to October) to 8 euros.

In the center of Athens, and specifically in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd municipal districts, new short-term leases for one year, with the possibility of extension, will not be allowed.