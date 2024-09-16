Entrepreneurship at 88th TIF: Proposals, positions, activities and announcements

“Naftemporiki” attended the 88th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) conveying the climate and the views of established and emerging businesses that participated.

The heads of companies from various sectors spoke about the developments in their companies and at the same time expressed their proposals, positions and reflections on the modern economy and entrepreneurship.

Minas Diakakis, Sales Director of JTI Greece, Malta, Cyprus: Greece is in the first 10 countries in terms of sales of new Ploom product – At 2.6 billion euros the company’s international investment program

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) included Greece in the first 10 countries where the new potentially reduced risk product Ploom was launched. According to Diakakis, the company’s strategy is to offer consumers the opportunity to enjoy smoking with any product they want. Based on this strategy, JTI has announced a global investment plan of 2.6 billion euros. The company has created a pan-Hellenic network aimed at both the traditional tobacco outlets and the new digital platforms that exist in order to be able to reach consumers throughout Greece. In addition, special importance is attached to sustainable development, with a limitation of the environmental footprint, energy consumption and the prudent use of water reserves, a process that is also applied at the JTI production unit in Xanthi.

Themis Hasiotis, GENERAL DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS & SUSTAINABILITY PAPASTRATOS: Acts of good entrepreneurship and social responsibility

It is the 7th consecutive year that Papastratos has a strong presence at TIF, focusing on four main pillars – economy, society, employment and sustainability. The company is particularly interested in the issue of combating the illegal trade in cigarettes and has been trying for years to be close to the prosecuting authorities and the public by informing them about the consequences of the illegal trade. In 2023, the percentage of illegal cigarettes was estimated at 23.7% of total cigarette consumption in Greece, higher by 3 percentage points compared to 2022. The company has also donated an innovative digital platform, worth 155,000 euros, to the Anti-Smuggling Operations Coordination Center, for the interconnection and coordination of the actions of the prosecuting authorities.

Sonia Mousavere, HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS & PUBLIC RELATIONS BAYER HELLAS: New upgraded cycle of support for start-up entrepreneurship from Bayer Hellas in spring 2025

Bayer’s goal is to highlight the Greek innovation ecosystem through specific programs that the company has been preparing for years, for the benefit of entrepreneurship, the economy and science, Mousavere underlined. Through programs of the parent company and the Greek subsidiary, Bayer has been focusing on emerging health and agri-food businesses for 12 years, so that they develop innovative products in collaboration with the parent company to meet market needs. The aim is for Greek start-ups to have access to the programs of the parent company Bayer AG. Already powerful products are being developed by Greek companies and Greek universities as well as student groups. At the end of 2024, the fourth cycle closes and an enhanced cycle of the start-up entrepreneurship support program will begin in the spring of 2025.

Dimos Sapidis, CEO Siemens Mobility AE, DIRECTOR OF SMART INFRASTRUCTURE

Siemens’ smart infrastructure division concerns buildings, whether they are industrial or office buildings, with the aim of automating them in energy, transmission and distribution. As Sapidis emphasized, the biggest challenge concerns the electricity distribution network. The solution provided by Siemens follows two basic rules, the relation of the building with the environment and at the same time its sustainability. The company seeks to provide innovative solutions that will meet the objectives of climate change, in a sustainable way, in the context of the circular economy and at a manageable cost.

Vassilis Gounaris, PRESIDENT OF THE GERMAN-HELLENIC CHAMBER: 2024 a milestone year

The German-Hellenic Chamber celebrated 100 years since its foundation with a record participation of 135 companies and 150 events at the 88th TIF where Germany was the honored country. Germany had one of the most dynamic presences abroad with companies from the sectors of the economy, education and culture. As Gounaris pointed out, 2024 is a milestone year for the German-Hellenic Chamber. Green energy, tourism, nutrition, education, real estate are areas of business interest and the Chamber is working closely with the 13 committees aiming at enhancing cooperation between the two countries. At the moment, trade relations between Greece and Germany exceed 12 billion euros. The aim is to strengthen Greece’s exports to Germany and boost German investments to Greece. German investments now amount to 7 billion euros, but it is estimated that there is room for further development. Special focus is placed on the field of education as there is strong interest in the opening of German universities in Greece.