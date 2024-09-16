‘Sounion’ is being towed to a safe location

The Greek-flagged tanker “Sounion” of Delta tankers is being towed to a safe location to the north of the Red Sea, by the Greek rescue vessel “Aigaion Pelagos”.

“Aigaion Pelagos” is also accompanied by the rescue tug “Panormitis”, with firefighting and oil spill recovery capabilities, as well as three warships, one of which is the “Psara” frigate, as well as a special armed group.

The goal of the lifeguard crews, once the tanker is anchored, is to extinguish the fires on the deck of the tanker, which were caused by the explosives placed by Houthi armed groups.

The tanker, which is carrying 150,000 tonnes of oil, is still burning more than four weeks after it was first attacked by the Houthis, while its 25-member crew (23 Filipinos and two Russians) were taken to safety by a French destroyer in Djibouti.

Temperatures of 400 degrees – The next steps

According to information from the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), the measurements carried out by the ship’s team on the deck of the tanker, showed temperatures as high as 400 degrees Celsius, while what will be sought in the next period is the extinguishing of the fire with foam and water and the sealing the holes caused by Houthi explosives.

The Inert Gas System will be used so that the oil can be decanted and transferred safely to another ship. According to fuel company executives, in order for a fire to start and be sustained, oxygen, fuel, appropriate temperature and the chain reaction must all coexist at the same time.

If one of these elements is removed or its ratio reduced, then the possibility of explosion and fire is reduced through inactivation.