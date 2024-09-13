Greece’s fiscal targets until 2028 to be finalized at the end of the month

Greece’s fiscal targets for the period up to 2028 will be ‘locked’ at the end of the month, while it seems that there is no scope for new negotiations to readjust the limits of public expenditure increases until 2028.

Based on the Medium-term Fiscal Structural Program, Greece commits to keeping the growth rate of its net expenditures close to 3% as well as that it will grow at a rate of 1.5%-2.2% for the coming years. Moreover, inflation will have to be maintained close to 2% and the debt-to-GDP ratio will be reduced to 133.4% by the end of 2028.

As can be seen, the room for maneuver, both for 2025 and for the following years, is now extremely limited, as the targets are set to ensure the continuous de-escalation of the debt-to-GDP ratio, which is also the central objective for all countries with a debt-to-GDP ratio above 90%. Any discrepancy in the change in net costs should be “corrected.”

Therefore: