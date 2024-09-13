Airbnb: Statement on short-term rentals new rules

Across Greece, a typical host on Airbnb rents out a home for just 24 nights a year, while more than one in two report that the extra income from this activity helps them maintain their homes, the head of Airbnb’s Public Policy for Southern Europe, Valentina Reino, stated following the government’s announcements on the new regulations on short-term rentals in Greece.

In her statement, Reino pointed out that “we recognize the challenges faced by certain neighborhoods in Athens – where tourist traffic is highly concentrated or housing availability is scarce – and we want to work with the Greek government on targeted and proportionate solutions that will help in balancing the benefits of hospitality with the needs of these areas.”

“Airbnb has been working with the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) since April 2021 to provide all data from listings in the country, a landmark best practice agreement across Europe,” the statement added.