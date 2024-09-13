New attempt to save Greek-flagged tanker Sounion underway

A new attempt will be made to rescue the Greek-flagged tanker “Sounion” in the Red Sea, which remains anchored at 72 nautical miles west of Hodaida, Yemen.

After the failed attempt of two tugboats that were initially mobilized to tow the Greek-owned tanker, the Coast Guard announced that a Greek life-saving ship and a team with specialized equipment approached the area.

The lifeboat and tug are accompanied by the Greek frigate Psara and a French warship, in order to attempt to rescue the Sounion and its cargo.

The towing of the Greek-owned tanker, which is carrying 150,000 tons of Iraqi crude oil bound for Agios Theodoros, had been deemed impossible for the time being, due to small fires raging on its deck since August 27 and high temperatures.

The head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council revealed that the decision to allow the Sounion to withdraw was due to concern over ecological destruction. However, the Red Sea region remains a danger to several ships under attack. The ship was first attacked by the Houthis on Wednesday, August 21, with its 25-member crew (23 Filipinos and two Russians) being transferred the next day by a French destroyer to safety in Djibouti. This was followed by attacks by placing low explosives on the deck of the tanker.