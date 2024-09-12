88th TIF lays the foundations for the development of new Greek-German collaborations and investments

Energy-RES-Hydrogen, shipping-ports, thermal tourism, industrial products for smart buildings, are some of the sectors in which the 88th TIF, with Germany as the Honored Country, lays the foundations for the development of new Greek-German collaborations and future investments.

Energy

The German Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection of Germany, Robert Habeck, met with Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and with a number of ministers such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, George Gerapetritis and the Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos, on issues related to cooperation in the fields of Energy, especially RES and in general in Investments.

Shipping – Sea transport

The prospects of Greek-German cooperation in the shipping sector also dominated the contacts of the German delegation at the TIF.

The German delegation emphasized the intention to actively contribute to the promotion of joint actions between the two countries, supporting the cooperation between the Greek and German ports, and the German companies active in sectors related to maritime transport and logistics.

The strengthening of Greek-German cooperation in the shipping sector was also the subject of an event organized by the Greek-German Chamber in the context of the 88th TIF.

ThessINTEC

The construction of the 4th generation ThessINTEC Technology Park has begun, with a large Israeli – and not only – investment presence. In events organized by the Park’s management company, the foundations were laid for Greek-German innovation partnerships with the aim of developing industrial products in Thess INTEC, especially regarding modern smart and sustainable buildings.

Spa tourism

The sector of Spa tourism will enter a new era as of 2026 with investments of more than 30 million euros being implemented nationwide. Health Minister, Adonis Georgiadis, announced that during his recent contacts with his German minister counterpart, they collaborated closely on medical tourism, especially in terms of health and wellness.

Pharmaceutical companies

The turnover of German pharmaceutical companies active in Greece already exceeds 1 billion euros with a market share of 10% and a total of more than 1,300 employees.

As it was pointed out, the climate for investments in drug production is positive, mainly because the discount from the clawback pushed companies to build factories.

However, Greece lags behind in the field of clinical studies, while difficulties also arise in patient access to new treatments.

The German pharmaceutical groups Boehringer Ingelheim Merck, Bayer etc. have a production base in Greece.

High expectations

In another event of the Hellenic-German Chamber at the 88th TIF, the General Director of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), Nikos Vettas, emphasized that the German investments in Greece amount to 7.7 billion euros, supporting the domestic economy, while the president of the Federation of Industries of Greece (SBE), Joulia Sarantis, pointed out that more and more collaborations are being signed between Greek and German companies with a positive effect on the economies of the two states, which in turn give a strong impetus to the deepening of bilateral relations and pave the way for synergies in new areas.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of the Interior (Macedonia-Thrace) Kostas Gioulekas announced that a new cycle of actions to stimulate investments in Northern Greece is being planned.

Regiocom – Rodewald

The German Regiocom, which has been active in Greece since 2022, has developed three call centers in Alexandroupolis, Thessaloniki and Serres and is launching the creation of another one, in Northern Greece, in the near future.

In eastern Thessaloniki, the German developers-real estate Rodewald Group, which also participates in the German Pavilion at TIF, intends to invest in the creation of a Center for elderly people.