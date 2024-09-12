Data Center Campus: Investment of 300 million by French Data4 in Paiania

French company Data4 has announced the creation of a new data center campus in Attiki (Paiania region), an investment of 300 million euros.

It is part of its total expansion investment program, amounting to 7 billion euros in Europe by 2030, with the aim of becoming a leading provider of data centers in Europe.

Data4 manages 35 data centers in France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Luxembourg, Germany and is now entering Greece, which it characterizes as a “strategic hub of connectivity” since, as its management pointed out, “Greece’s privileged position as a hub between Europe, Asia and Africa makes it an ideal location for international connectivity projects.”

By the end of 2024, 20 submarine cables will connect Greece with the region of the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. At the same time, the Greek market for data centers is developing rapidly, with the total capacity of the market expected to more than double by 2030.

The number of data centers is expected to increase 2.5 times by the end of the decade in Europe, reaching approximately 23 GW of installed capacity. Almost half of this power (11 GW) should be dedicated to artificial intelligence, according to studies by Data4, and Greece will not be an exception to this fundamental trend.