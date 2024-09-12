Attica Group: Turnover up 29.9% in H1

Attica Group’s turnover shows an increase in both geographical areas of activity (Greek shipping and international shipping) in the first half of 2024.

More specifically, consolidated turnover rose 29.9%, reaching 317.2 million euros in the first half of the current year compared to 244.3 million euros in the same period last year.

Consolidated Earnings Before Taxes, Financing, Investment Results and Depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to 19.5 million euros versus profits of 47.5 million euros in the first half of 2023 while consolidated losses after taxes totaled 4.5 million versus profits of 3.3 million in the first half of 2023.

The results of the first half of the year and in general of the fiscal year 2024 have been affected by non-recurring costs related to the merger and operational integration of ANEK, such as the voluntary exit program, the cost of upgrading the ships, the cost of training and integration of the crews and the shore staff, as well as other merger costs. Full operational integration is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

In addition, the Group’s operating costs were affected by the increase in the average price of fuel by 9% compared to the first half of 2023, as well as the cost for the purchase of emission allowances in accordance with the European Union’s Emissions Trading System which is applied for the first time time from 1.1.2024.

Investments – Innovation – Environment

At the same time, the implementation of Attica Group’s planning towards the green transition and the renewal of its fleet continues. The Group signed an agreement with Stena RoRo for the long-term charter with right to purchase 2 E-Flexer vessels to be built, which will be certified methanol ready and battery ready, with engines designed to operate with 3 different types of fuel, while they will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology for optimal environmental performance and reduction of gaseous pollutants. Their delivery is scheduled for April and August 2027.