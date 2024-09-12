Mytilineos: The impact of Draghi’s proposals on European industry is positive

Evangelos Mytilineos, managing director of Metlen Energy & Metals and president of Eurometaux, sees the impact of Draghi’s proposals on European industry as positive.

In his post on social networks and commenting on the Draghi report on EU competitiveness, Mytilineos noted that if we address the huge (and in some cases structural) gap in production costs, caused mainly by regulation and policy, we can be optimistic about the future of the European economy and social welfare.

Everyone is called upon to read the report

“Unlike most of the proposals of Brussels’ theoretical economists, who have long since moved away from the reality and economics of industrial production, many of the proposals in Draghi’s report will have a positive impact on Europe’s struggling industry, not only because they touch the issue of cost,” Mytilineos noted.

He also urged everyone to read the report thoroughly, noting that the proposals in the report require a rethinking of a long-standing anti-growth (and anti-industrial) mentality, which has led us to where we stand today, and which Europe cannot afford to deal with lightly.