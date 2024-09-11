Shipping: Rally in shipyards

A series of new shipbuildings has been recorded lately following the summer slow period. According to Lloyd’s data, a total of 123 orders, with a total value of more than 13 billion dollars has been recorded.

The Chinese group Cosco and MSC of the Aponte family are leading the trend. However, the Navios group, owned by Angeliki Fragou, also placed new orders for four product tankers (LR2 type), with a total value of more than 260 million dollars. Navios Partners, one of the largest shipping companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, manages a fleet of 179 vessels (tankers, containerships and bulk carriers) with a total carrying capacity of 16 million tons and an average age of 9.6 years.

The British Union Maritime also made investments (four MRs worth 180 million dollars). The company has a fleet of 111 vessels, of which 44 are on order.

Orders

Bulk carriers attracted the highest demand with 58 orders, followed by containerships, which are experiencing a second consecutive very positive period after the pandemic, with 36 orders, while 14 orders were also recorded for tankers.

Royal Caribbean Group also placed an order in Germany for one plus two cruise ships worth 1.5 billion dollars each.

As for containerships, China’s Cosco confirmed an order for 12 neo-panamax, methanol dual-fuel vessels, priced at 179.5 million dollars each. The vessels have a capacity of 13,700 TEUs and will be built at Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Yangzhou, with delivery scheduled for between May 2027 and March 2029. Mediterranean Shipping Company has also signed contracts to build 30 dual-fuel liquefied natural gas containerships at three Chinese yards.

The orders include 10 units of 21,000 TEUs ordered at Jiangsu New Hantong, with options for two more vessels. Another six have been commissioned by MSC to Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. The ships have a capacity of 19,000 TEUs. On behalf of MSC, four more will be built, with a capacity of 11,500 TEUs.

It is pointed out that at the beginning of August the company had confirmed another order for 12 vessels of 19,000 TEUs each.

Investments

The investments of the Cosco group, however, did not stop at containerships. In the dry cargo sector Cosco Shipping Development has confirmed that it has signed an investment, construction and finance lease agreement for 42 bulk carriers to be built by Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry.

The investment program includes five 64,000 dwt supramax vessels, two 82,000 dwt kamsarmaxes and 35 80,000 dwt vessels for delivery in 2026 and 2027. All vessels have been ordered on long-term charter to Cosco Shipping Bulk.

Other major bulk carrier orders placed in the past two weeks include two newcastlemax units commissioned by Taiwan’s Chinese Maritime Transport. The 205,000 dwt vessels are due to be delivered in 2027 by compatriot shipbuilder CSBC. The newbuild contract includes options for two more vessels.