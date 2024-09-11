Apartment prices continue their rally – 9.2% jump in Q2 2024

The annual rate of change in apartment prices in the second quarter of 2024 stood at 9.2%, according to the Bank of Greece (BoG).

According to the figures of the central bank, based on the age of the property, the annual rate of change in the prices of new apartments was 10.7% and of old apartments 8.3%.

Based on geographic location, the annual rate of change in apartment prices was 9.1% in Athens, 12.1% in Thessaloniki, 7.3% in the other major cities and 10.4% in the rest of the country.

More specifically, based on the available provisional data, it is estimated that in the second quarter of 2024 apartment prices (in nominal terms) were on average increased by 9.2% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023. For 2023, prices of apartments grew at an average annual rate of 13.8% (revised figures), versus 11.9% growth in 2022.

The price increase in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023 was 10.7% for new apartments, i.e. up to 5 years old, and 8.3% for old ones, i.e. over 5 years old. Based on the revised data, for 2023 the average annual rate of increase in prices for new apartments was 12.8%, compared to a growth rate of 12.5% in 2022, while the average annual rate of increase for old apartments was 14.5% in 2023, versus a growth rate of 11.6% in 2022.