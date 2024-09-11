ESG: “Sustainability”, an issue that concerns us all

The businesses’ respect for the natural environment where they develop, but also the demonstration of social sensitivity and cooperation with citizens for the creation of a sustainable policy, which will facilitate everyday life for all citizens without exception, without discrimination, are the key to a successful business activity.

This was highlighted during the section “ESG: From theory to practice”, organized by Superfund, during the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

In order for a company to exist in the future, it must operate in terms of sustainability and respect both the environment and the society in which it operates, Erika Xirouhaki, Director of Communications & Corporate Affairs, Eldorado Gold, said.

The company has implemented one of the largest investments in Northern Greece. It operates the Kassandra Mines that produce gold, silver, lead, zinc and in the future copper, while in order to advance the investment program in Skouries and the Olympiada mines, it has held many discussions with the local representatives.

Using modern technological means, Xirouhaki said that the company closely monitors potential impacts from industrial activity, emphasizing prevention and synergies with the local community, where mining activity has a tradition of 25 centuries. One of the examples it has brought to the adoption of best practices, as part of its sustainable policy, is the fact that 500 monitoring stations have been installed that monitor the atmosphere, water, land, etc. while important projects have been implemented for proper waste management.