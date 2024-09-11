Enaon EDA: Optimistic over natural gas penetration in Greece

The leadership of Enaon EDA maintains its optimism regarding the prospects for the penetration of natural gas in Greek territory, pointing out that the fuel ensures more competitive energy costs compared to other alternative forms of energy.

In this direction, Enaon EDA, the management company of the natural gas distribution system in Greece, is planning significant investments in the country to expand the network to new areas, as reported by, among others, Barbara Morgante CEO of Enaon and Francesca Zanninotti, Managing Director of Enaon EDA in a meeting with journalists in the framework of the 88th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

Having been present in the Greek market for almost two years after the acquisition of the three gas distribution operators by the Italian energy group Italgas, the company’s experience indicates that natural gas maintains an important position in the country’s energy mix, “pressing” on the competitive cost compared to other fuels. “According to our experience so far, consumers choose natural gas because it is cheaper,” they said and added that “a consumer decides largely on the basis of the economic benefit or cost.”

At the same time, they also stressed the need to upgrade the institutional process to further simplify it and make it faster. “We end up dealing more with the gathering of documents and supporting documents than with the implementation of our investments,” she said.

A single tariff for the whole country

The company’s constant request is the establishment of a single tariff for the whole country according to Italian standards, for which it has already initiated procedures at the Regulatory Authority for Waste, Energy and Water, without however reaching a conclusion yet.