“Sounion”: Greek operation for its rescue

A Greek solution is being sought to the deadlock over the tanker “Sounion” in the Red Sea.

The towing of the Greek-owned tanker, which carries 150,000 tons of Iraqi crude oil bound for Ag. Theodoroi, has been deemed impossible for the time being, due to the small fires that have been raging on its deck since August 27 and the high temperatures.

According to exclusive information of “Naftemporiki”, after the failed attempt of two tugboats that were initially mobilized to tow the Greek-owned tanker, a Greek ship with a special team and specialized equipment, moves to the area to provide assistance and tow it in a safe place.

Well-informed sources told “Naftemporiki” that in order to save the tanker, which is loaded with 150,000 tons of crude oil, and to avoid a possible environmental hazard in the maritime area, a special team will attempt to board the tanker, after first ensuring that the fires can be extinguished with special foam and pouring water, while the temperatures that have developed on the deck remain quite high.

The aim is to restore the temperature to normal levels, while, if the boarding of the special team is approved, inspections will be carried out in order to decide whether it is safe to be towed.

According to sources, the plans also include sealing off parts of the Sounion’s deck, while its anchors will be cut, as the ship’s engine remains out of order due to the attacks and damage it suffered from Houthi explosives.

In this context, it will be sought to provide electricity in certain places so that the tanker is illuminated during its towing.

So far it has not been announced to which port the tanker will be moved. However, it is likely to be moved to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“Aspides”

The operation “Aspides” in a recent post stated that the MV Sounion, due to the large amount of oil it carries, constitutes a significant environmental threat, while adding that its allied ships will provide protection for the rescue operation that is about to begin.

“Sounion” remains anchored at 72 nm. west of Hodeidah, Yemen, in the Red Sea, with no visible signs of an oil spill.

The ship was first attacked by the Houthis on Wednesday, August 21, with its 25-member crew from Russia and the Philippines being transferred by a French destroyer to safety in Djibouti.

Two more attacks followed with the placement of low-power explosives on the deck of the tanker.

Sounion, operated by Delta Tankers, has war risk cover from Britain’s Keel consortium, according to industry sources.