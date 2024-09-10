Dimitriadis to “N”: The Superfund is evolving into a Public Investment Fund

The Superfund is evolving, changing and becoming a Public Investment Fund just like it is abroad, the CEO of the Superfund, Grigoris Dimitriadis, said speaking on “Naftemporiki TV”.

He added that it will have a dual role, investing in the Greek economy and an even better management of the other public companies it has in its portfolio.

At the same time, he emphasized the stability of the Greek economy, which is highlighted by investors from abroad.

Regarding the reconstruction of TIF, Dimitriadis pointed out that “it is moving forward”, as now a very good formula has been found that makes the project viable and feasible. A contractor is expected to be in place within 2025 and the gradual implementation of the project to start from 2026.

Asked about the Aretsos Marina, for which the proposed utilization plan is met with reactions from the local government, Dimitriadis underlined that it is neither logical nor the intention of the Superfund to implement a Dubai-style residential development model.

He estimated that in the consultation to take place with the resumption of the process, there will be a better awareness of everyone “that we are not going to build something like this, but also that the marina will be useful to everyone.”