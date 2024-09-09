Naftemporiki on your mobile! Instant and credible information with the new app

The website of naftemporiki.gr, one of the leading news media in Greece, provides reliable and quick information about developments in economy, markets, business, politics, sports and culture on the screen of your mobile phone.

You can have access to real-time stock market indices, browse through the front pages of newspapers, and get informed about traffic on the roads.

The new app offers you:

-Instant access to news: Being informed in real time is crucial. With the Naftemporiki mobile app, you have access to the latest developments in the economy, business, international markets and politics, at any time you wish, without having to navigate through a browser. You just open the application, and you are instantly updated.

-Real-time notifications: With the app’s push notifications, you are always one step ahead of developments. The application informs you immediately about important news, financial announcements and changes in the markets. That way, you will never miss a critical development, even if you are busy with other activities.

-Interactive design: The naftemporiki.gr app has been designed in a user-friendly way. It is easy to use, with a simple and clean interface that makes it easy to navigate the news, while fast loading content ensures instant access to the information you need.

-Access to Naftemporiki TV: In addition to the immediate and complete information offered by the NAFTEMPORIKI application, you can now enjoy access to Naftemporiki TV with just one click. Through the application, you can watch the channel live and be informed in real time about the most important news, financial developments and analysis.

The app is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.