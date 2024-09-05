OPAP: Strong performance from the online game upgrade

OPAP recorded strong performance during the second quarter of 2024, the company’s management noted during the presentation of the financial results to analysts.

The company’s performance benefited from the dynamic growth of the online channel and the significant contribution of the retail network, led by the sports betting activity, which was strengthened during Euro 2024.

According to the organization’s management, the gaming experience of Pame Stoixima was significantly improved during Euro 2024, thanks to the renewed bet builder and cash out functions, which led to greater interaction with customers.

OPAP’s CEO Jan Karas, emphasized, “OPAP is well positioned to achieve its financial and strategic goals for the year 2024, meet its priorities in the areas of sustainability and social responsibility and continue to offer tangible value to all stakeholders.”

Karas made special mention of the concession agreement between the Republic of Cyprus and OPAP Cyprus, under which, the company will hold the exclusive right to organize games of chance for a period of 15 years. As he noted, this contract further expands OPAP’s significant presence and long-term footprint in the Cypriot market.