Skroutz.gr: Summer sales online basket slightly lower in 2024

The online basket of summer sales was reduced in value in 2024 compared to last year, according to Skroutz.gr.

More specifically, the average basket price for purchases through Skroutz was 48 euros, marking a slight decrease by one euro compared to the corresponding sales period of 2023.

The majority of sales was recorded in Health & Beauty, Home & Garden, Technology, Fashion and Supermarket Shopping, while the categories with the highest discount rates on average were Professional B2B (13.45%), Fashion (13%), Home-Garden (12.45%) and supermarket shopping (11.4%). It is worth noting that the percentage of discounts on average per category fluctuated at approximately the same levels as last year (close to 10%) for both periods.

However, the categories where consumers benefited the most from discounts and made the most purchases were fashion, technology, supermarket, health and beauty, home and garden, business B2B, automotive, hobby, sports and books. According to Skroutz, there was an increase in the number of users who took advantage of the Plus Deals special offers, which were also valid during the sales period. The percentage of users who made at least one purchase of a product with a special Plus Deals offer exceeded 33% (out of all purchases during the period).