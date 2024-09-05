88th TIF: Germany’ s strong interest in investing in Greece

erman companies have expressed strong interest in investing in Greece, as the German Ambassador in Athens, Andreas Kindl, pointed out, in reply to a question from “Naftemporiki” during the press conference for the 88th TIF, which opens on Saturday with Germany as the honored country.

The German Ambassador made a special reference to the RES sector (Renewable Energy Sources). He also referred to an MoU to be signed between a German company (not from the area of RES) with a Greek company in the near future.

“Germany’s participation as an honored country in the 88th TIF is a first-class opportunity to take our bilateral relations to a new level in the economy, politics, culture and science,” and as part of the honorary German participation, around 150 events and presentations have been planned, with an emphasis on technology, education, environmental protection, energy, start-ups and e-government.

It is also worth noting that the German companies and institutions participating in the pavilion have increased to 135 and as Kindl underlined this is the country’s largest participation in an exhibition abroad for a quarter of a century (25 years ), in the context of which Germany’s economic dynamism, innovative power and scientific achievements will be presented.

Germany’s exhibitors come from the following sectors: Construction, Consulting, Renewable Energy and Environmental Technology, Information Technology and Digital Economy, Healthcare Industry and Medical Technology, Education and Research, Logistics-Transport and Services. The exhibition spaces of the German pavilion were designed, as highlighted, with a focus on sustainability by the architectural office gtp2 architekten and include, among other things, a stage for roundtable discussions, a conference room for workshops and seminars, as well as a German “lounge” for the meetings of businesses.

The German government will be represented by the German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck and the Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture, Cem Ozdemir, who will inaugurate the German stand together with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as the Parliamentary Undersecretary for the Federal Ministers for Digital Affairs and Transport, Oliver Luksic, and the German representative for the Greek-German Assembly, Parliamentary State Secretary Sören Bartol.

More than 120 events, presentations and workshops of business interest will take place in the German pavilion, while there are also many cultural activities of the Honored Country.

At the same time, TIF-HELEXPO in collaboration with the Association of Greek Industries (SBE) and the Leipzig Exhibition Organization are organizing a Business Meetings Event (B2B) with companies from Germany.

TIF exhibitors will have the opportunity to hold meetings (B2B) on Sunday 8/9 (11:00-18:00) and Monday to Thursday 9-12/09 (16:20-20:00) on the mezzanine floor of the Pavilion 15 inside the exhibition area. Around 400 companies from the sectors Energy – Circular Economy – Agritechnology – Gastronomy/Tourism – Nutrition – Local Flavors – Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics – Supply Chain – Electric Vehicles have already signed up to the program and will hold around 1,000 appointments.



Over 1,300 exhibitors – The largest drone ‘light show’ in Greece

Over 1,300 exhibitors (indirect and direct) will participate in the 88th TIF from different sectors such as AKADEMIA, Energy-Circular Economy, Greece and Entrepreneurship, Cosmos-International Participations, Regions-Tastes from Greece, Gastronomy-Foreign and Greek Retail Sales, Furniture-Household Equipment, Public Bodies-Organizations and Hobby Festival will present the most innovative and modern that the market and the economy have to show.

The fair covers all the available spaces of the exhibition center and together with the event spaces the utilized square meters reach almost 32,000. The state international participation together with the Honored Country, Germany, amount to 25, compared to 18 last year. In fact, this year’s entries include countries coming to the TIF for the first time, which are the United Kingdom, Qatar, Japan, Sub-Saharan African countries, Ecuador and Kosovo.

The CEO of TIF-Helexpo SA, Kyriakos Pozrikidis, said that the largest drone light show that has been hosted in Greece to date will light up the sky of Thessaloniki.

These digital “fireworks”, which will be “launched” in three fifteen-minute shows by 500 drones at 9 pm on Saturday, September 7, Sunday, September 8 and Sunday, September 15, are designed by one of the leading companies of this kind worldwide, Grizzly Entertainment, and they are the same ones that created the spectacle of the July 4 astonishing celebrations in Los Angeles.