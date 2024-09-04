Aegean Shipping constantly renews its fleet

Aegean Shipping Management sold the oldest tanker in its fleet (10 years old), remaining committed to the renewal strategy of its already modern fleet.

The Greek shipping company of George Melissanidis sold the tanker Green Sea (capacity 50,926 dwt and built in 2014), for 38.5 million dollars.

According to sources, the ship’s new owner is a company based in the United Arab Emirates.

Green Sea is part of a quartet of MR tankers built by Aegean Shipping Management in South Korea and received in 2014.

Renewal strategy

It is noted that Aegean Shipping Management is “running” a shipbuilding program for four LR2 ice-class tankers with a capacity of 114,000 dwt each.

The vessels are being built at Cosco’s shipyard and deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

“Green Fleet”

The company’s fleet (eight tankers and six bulk carriers) is one of the most modern in the world.

The average age of the active fleet reaches 3.8 years, with a total capacity of 1.32 million dwt. Following the new deliveries, the average age will reach 3.4 years (in two years).