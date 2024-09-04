HRADF: Signing of the concession agreement for the development of Pylos Marina

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), a member company of GROWTHFUND – The National Fund of Greece, announced the concession agreement for the development of the Marina of Pylos for a duration of 40 years against a fee of at least 1.5 million euros.

The marina of Pylos is located in the central and north-eastern part of the coastal zone of the city of Pylos, with the possibility of mooring about 130 tourist boats with a length of 8 to 30 meters.

The Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, stated: “The contract for the concession of the Pylos marina seals our commitment to the qualitative development of the country’s tourism product, offering high-standard infrastructure and strengthening Greece’s international competitiveness.

The development of the Pylos marina is part of our wider planning for the marina network, with the aim of making Greece a leading sailing and yachting destination in the Mediterranean, as well as an important player in the global marine tourism market.

At the same time, at the Ministry of Tourism, through the planning of the network of tourist ports, we aim to connect the marinas with the historical and cultural attractions of the country in order to strengthen and diversify the tourist experience, attract high income tourists, economic development of the coastal areas and the creation of economies of scale in the wider region.”