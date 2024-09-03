‘Sounion’: The secret plan of the tug and the indications of the oil spill

The towing of the Greek-flagged tanker MV “Sounion”, which carries 150,000 tons of Iraqi crude oil, is expected to take place under extreme secrecy.

The two tugboats, accompanied by three frigates of the European operation “Aspides”, including the Greek frigate “Psara”, would approach, yesterday, the Greek-owned tanker located 72 nautical miles away west of Hudaydah, on the Red Sea.

The tanker has not had electricity since August 21, while, according to “Naftemporiki” sources, its condition is expected to be assessed, as significant damage has been caused, following a series of fires from explosives placed by the Houthis.

So far, it has not been made known to which port the tanker is expected to be transferred. Meanwhile, its 25-member foreign crew has been removed for security reasons.

Also, for safety reasons, the AIS of the tugboats and the tanker, which updates the positions and movements of the ships in real time, has been closed.

IMO

According to “Naftemporiki” sources, in a letter to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Maritime Directorate of the Coast Guard stated that, based on a satellite image received in the evening hours of August 29, 2024 by the satellite services of the European Organization for Maritime Safety (EMSA), a possible leak was detected, approximately 2.2 nautical miles long. The location of the oil spill matches the location of the ship.

Under these circumstances, the condition of the tanker, carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil, poses a serious environmental risk to the marine environment of the Red Sea.

“Greece urges all nations and all stakeholders to help prevent the environmental hazard and resolve the situation as soon as possible.”