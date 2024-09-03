Development Ministry to finance strategic private investments

The Ministry of Development will finance with 170 million euros strategic and emblematic private investments on green development over the next two months, which is expected to open new jobs, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos said in an interview with Action 24 TV.

“We are next to the citizens and we are working to bring investments, jobs and a better income to everyone,” the minister underlined.

He also referred to the minimum wage that has increased by 27% since 2019, while unemployment has fallen by 9.5% and food inflation has been negative for four consecutive months, below the European Union average. “We follow the strictest and most demanding legislation in the EU to lower the profit ceiling,” he stated, adding that “26 large companies and approximately 2,500 product codes are being investigated.”

He underlined that the effort to reduce prices is constant. “We are looking for ways to connect the consumer directly with the producer. We will discuss it with the producers and the local government. We want people to have more options,” Theodorikakos stated.

Asked about the school supplies prices, he replied that many chains have made reductions from 10% to 20% on specific products compared to last year.