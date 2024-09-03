Union of Cruise Ship Owners proposes measures to tackle overtourism

The Union of Cruise Ship Owners proposed measures that must be taken for the movement of millions of passengers – tourists in a way that avoids the problem of hypertourism.

The number of ships approaching Greek ports for this year is estimated to reach 5,500 ships, with the number of passengers – tourists exceeding 6 million.

More specifically, it proposed:

-The creation of a national plan – strategy for the development of the cruise.

-The faithful implementation of the cruise ship berth allocation control system with criteria to be defined by the competent local authorities.

-The cooperation with the representatives of the management companies, for the development of additional points of interest in the important cruise destinations.

-The increase in port fees should be done gradually, with a warning to users at least one year before the start of their application.

-The improvement of infrastructure, where required, with a view to preserving the character and sustainable development of the destination.

-Measures for the protection of the environment which are a top pursuit of the cruise industry.

-The protection of passengers – tourists from the high temperatures created by the climate crisis, with the construction of lounges in the ports, suitably air-conditioned.