METLEN Energy & Metals: Two important ISO certifications

METLEN Energy and Metals announced that it has received two important certifications from the independent body TUV Nord for ISO standards 37002 and 37008, which cover every aspect of the company’s activities.

The ISO 37002 certification is a crucial tool for any business, regardless of size or sector, as it promotes transparency and accountability. METLEN’s effective error reporting management system incorporates a comprehensive set of procedures and policies that encourage and facilitate the reporting of suspected misconduct, while also ensuring the protection and safety of whistleblowers.

Additionally, the ISO 37008 certification demonstrates that METLEN has a complete set of guidelines for managing internal investigations, covering everything from policy and procedure development to the execution of investigations, reporting of results, and implementation of corrective actions.

TUV Nord inspectors expressed their complete satisfaction with the systems and procedures implemented by METLEN, confirming through these two certifications the company’s unwavering commitment to adopting policies and controls that ensure transparency, accountability, integrity, confidentiality, and information availability.