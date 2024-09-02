Intralot: Higher profits, slowly lower revenue and borrowing in the first 6 months

Higher profits, a marginal decrease in revenue and a decrease in borrowings show Intralot’s first half results. The company is keeping the bar high on signing contracts in the North American and Australian market, while proceeding with renewals of existing contracts.

More specifically, the Group’s revenues amounted to 173.6 million euros (-0.9% compared to last year, including the impact of -10.3 million euros due to the exchange rate change in Argentina in December of 2023).

During the same period, EBITDA profits amounted to 59.5 million (-5.3% compared to last year).

The results of the first half of 2024 mainly include investments in US projects as well as the installment for the renewal of the license in Turkey (3.9 million euros).

Lottery Games were the biggest contributor to the company’s turnover, making up 56.6% of its revenue, with Sports Betting following with a 22.5% contribution. VLTs made up 12.1%, while Technology Contracts made up 8.8%. Higher revenues were recorded by the activity of Management Contracts (B2B/ B2G).

The president of the Intralot group Sokratis Kokkalis stated: “The results of the first half of 2024 confirm the company’s stable course and the maintenance of the main financial indicators at the desired levels, despite unfavorable exchange rates and the effect of seasonality. Driven by the Group’s improved financial position, the company continues to install and operate its new advanced lottery system, LotosX, further developing the overall ecosystem of gaming organizations in developed countries such as Canada. In addition, we are currently pursuing a large number of opportunities with prospects in North America and Australia, while renewing our trust and cooperation with existing important customers such as in the Netherlands and Ireland.”