Competition Commission gives green light for Attica Bank-Pancreta Bank merger

The Hellenic Competition Commission gave its approval for the merger between Attica Bank and Pancreta Bank, marking a significant development in the Greek banking sector.

The merger is expected to be finalized in early September, subject to approvals from relevant authorities and the general assemblies of both banks.

Based on the plan, Attica Bank will absorb all of Pancreta Bank’s assets and liabilities, making it a powerful financial institution with enhanced growth prospects.

Upon completion, the merger is expected to create a stable and supportive environment for all stakeholders, including employees, suppliers, creditors, and customers.