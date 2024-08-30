Greece’s unemployment rate below 10% for second consecutive month

Greece’s unemployment rate stood at 9.9% in July, according to the data of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).
In the corresponding month of 2023, unemployment was at 11.1%, while it was revised down to 9.5% last June.
This is the second month in a row that the unemployment rate has remained below 10%.
More specifically:
- The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July 2024 amounted to 9.9% compared to 11.1% in July 2023 and to the downwards revised 9.5% in June 2024.
- The number of employed persons amounted to 4,229,548 persons, increased by 26,303 persons as compared with July 2023 (0.6%) and decreased by 46,286 persons compared with June 2024 (-1.1%).
- The number of unemployed persons amounted to 465,167, lower by 62,204 persons as compared with July 2023 (-11.8%) and higher by 16,728 persons compared with June 2024 (3.7%).
- The number of persons outside the labour force, i.e., persons under the age of 75, that neither work nor look for a job, amounted to 3,081,262, up by 11,693 persons as compared with July 2023 (0.4%) and by 26,998 persons compared with June 2024 (0.9%).