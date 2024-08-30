HELLENiQ Energy announces comparable EBITDA of 570 million euros

The group’s comparable EBITDA profits amounted to 570 million euros, a performance that sets the stage for a good year, despite the fact that the second half appears so far more difficult in terms of the refining environment.

The company’s CEO Andreas Shiamishis pointed out: “In the second quarter of 2024, the good operational performance continued, which, combined with a positive refining environment, led to satisfactory financial results. Emphasis is placed on the development in foreign markets, either with an autonomous presence or through exports, as well as the expansion of the RES portfolio.”

The implementation of the Vision 2025 strategic plan

Given that the energy transition requires a realistic approach, investments in reliable technologies and a calculated assumption of financial risk, the implementation of the Vision 2025 strategic plan is progressing with specific movements.

The main pillars remain the improvement of the existing refining and marketing portfolio, as well as the development of a second pillar in RES, with the short-term goal of operating 1 GW of RES projects and adding approximately 100 million euros to the group’s operating profitability.

An important role in the strategy is the exploitation of synergies (technical, commercial and financial) in the whole range of activities. Finally, an important pillar in the strategy is the investment and development of human resources by renewing, developing and, where necessary, strengthening the group’s personnel, in a way that is compatible with the future plans and the constantly changing environment