Enterprise Europe Network Hellas: Higher turnover by 35.5% for the companies that received its services

The average turnover of Greek businesses that received services from the Enterprise Europe Network Hellas consortium increased by 35.5%, according to the survey on the quality of services of the Enterprise Europe Network in the period 2023-2024.

The research is conducted with an electronic questionnaire completed by businesses from all over the world that receive services from the Enterprise Europe Network, with PRAXI Network as the coordinator of the Greek network Enterprise Europe Network-Hellas.

“We are proud of the excellent results achieved by the Greek consortium of the Enterprise Europe Network in 2023-2024”, the coordinator of the consortium Dr. Achilleas Barlas stated and added: “Businesses reward the consortium, with their kind words, as nine out of ten declare that we respond exceptionally well to their needs.

In addition, the fact that our services have contributed to an increase in their turnover by 35.5% on average, confirms the quality of our work. We are committed to continuing to provide high quality services, adapted to the evolving needs of businesses.”

Small and medium-sized enterprises with innovation and extroversion potential are developed internationally with the support of the Enterprise Europe Network.

According to the survey:

-Nine out of 10 Enterprise Europe Network clients in Greece state that the Enterprise Europe Network meets their needs extremely well or very well.

-Nine out of 10 also consider it very likely that they would recommend the Enterprise Europe Network to other businesses or work with the Network again in the future themselves.

-Eight out of 10 businesses describe the Network’s services as high quality and tailored to their requirements.

From the available data, it appears that the Greek companies that received services from the Enterprise Europe Network Hellas consortium managed to increase their turnover by an average of 35.5%.