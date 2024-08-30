Will Japan be the honored country of 2026 TIF?

Discussions are underway with the administration of TIF-Helexpo SA, for the declaration of Japan as an honored country in the 2026 Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), the Japanese ambassador to Athens, Koichi Ito, said during a meeting with president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ioannis Masoutis and the first vice-president of the body, Manolis Vlachogiannis.

During the meeting, the Japanese Ambassador referred to the opportunities that exist for bilateral cooperation in shipping and high technology, but also to the importance of the agreement to avoid double taxation, which was launched with the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Tokyo in January 2023 and will enter into force in 2025.

Furthermore, the Japanese Ambassador expressed the desire to get to know better the comparative advantages of Thessaloniki, with the aim of developing collaborations between Greek and Japanese companies, while he placed special emphasis on the sectors of transport and logistics, infrastructure, information technology, but also research and innovation.

On his part, Masoutis underlined the strategic position of Thessaloniki, the importance of its port, the exhibition and conference center, the airport, but also its infrastructure, which is improving, making it attractive to foreign investors.

ANA-MPA