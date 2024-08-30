Pension applications soar-Insurance system under pressure

A significant increase in new applications for pension were recorded in the labor market, according to EFKA data for the first half of the year. An additional incentive is now the pensioners’ opportunity to continue to work without being subject to a 30% cut in their pension, as was the case until last year.

Thus, from now on, those who meet the conditions can retire and at the same time continue to work normally receiving their monthly salaries. Their only obligation is to grant a 10% of the annual income to EFKA.

The data show that new pension applications to the EFKA reached 99,434 in the first half of the current year, indicative of the increase observed throughout 2024. The data of the Atlas Report for the period January – June show that 94,851 applications were submitted last year, marking an increase of 4,583 applications (a rate of 4.6%).

In this increasing trend, the demographic problem also plays a key role, as it sparks doubts over a possible increase in the retirement age limits.