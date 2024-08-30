Athens Stock Exchange: Which stocks have not recovered from the August 5 sell off

The Athens Stock Exchange may have fully recovered the losses from the sell off of August 5, when the General Index lost 6.2% and fell to 1,341 points, but there are 9 blue chips, which are still – to this day – struggling to limit the damage and return to previous levels.

Sarantis – Lamda

The biggest effort is being made by the shares of Sarantis and Lamda Development, which are 5.5% and 5.1% away, respectively, from the prices of August 2, i.e. the last session before “Black Monday” (10.8 and 7.3 euros, respectively). On that day, the former sank to 10.1 euros (down 5.1%), while the latter fell to 6.9 euros (down 6.5%).

Jumbo – Motor Oil

Jumbo is still losing 5.1% compared to the levels before the mass liquidations (23.8 euros on 2/8). Motor Oil’s share is down by 4% compared to the pre-sell off period, when it folded up to 20.9 euros. Despite the upward reaction, however, until today it continues to be below 22.5 euros, which was the closing price on August 2.

Alpha – Metlen

The only bank that remains in the “red” is Alpha Bank, which needs to cover a distance of 3.7% in order to recover 1.62 euros. At the same time, Metlen has fallen 1.9%, which was at 35.1 euros before August 5.

Helleniq Energy – EYDAP

Helleniq Energy’s share is still 1.5% lower than at the closing price of August 2, when it reached 7.2 euros, while EYDAP’s share has lost 1.4 % compared to 5.59 euros, which is the last price before the major drop on August 5. Of course, both have recovered from the lows of 6.8 and 5.2 euros, respectively.

Aegean Airlines

Finally, in the least difficult position is the share of Aegean Airlines, which has to cover only 0.6%, in order to recover the 11.04 euros. Until yesterday, the Coca-Cola stock was also included in that list. But the counter-attack rally of the last few days has brought the price back above 33.2, offsetting all of the recent losses.