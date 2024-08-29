Greece mulls reducing income criteria by 30% in 2025

The government said that the implementation of the measure concerns not only the pre-election commitment, but mainly the reduction of unfair burdens.

A reduction that is part of the general package of measures to support incomes in the difficult “battle” with high prices, which sweeps the market, especially when the forecasts for next year are not positive.

Given that the “package” of this year’s Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) will be “limited”, due to the new fiscal restrictions set by the EU from 2025, the government is considering, especially for employees and pensioners, an even greater reduction of 30% by 2027.

In any case, however, the “removal” of income criteria, in addition to their reduction, will also include the correction of all distortions, but also stricter penalties for offenders, who harm the State.

It should be noted that the category of income criteria includes cars, real estate, yachts, swimming pools, and even the fees paid by parents to send their children to private schools.