Housing policy: List of first 447 properties for exploitation

The State has identified the first 447 properties to be exploited as part of the measures to address the housing problem, through 365,853 properties that have been included in the Real Estate Registry.

For this purpose, the General Secretariat of Public Property of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance announced a tender with the aim of recruiting a technical consultant who will undertake:

-the investigation and finalization of the already available data of the 447 properties that have initially been identified for the purposes of housing policy, as well as the coordination and monitoring of the next actions to confirm their suitability (technical and legal audit).

-the investigation, processing and analysis of the real estate data registered by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in addition to those included in the Hellenic Public Properties’ register, in order to identify the missing data or multiple entries.

Tender

According to the tender, the Real Estate Registry is an application that is part of the “Digital Services of Public Property and National Endowments” and is used by public entities to record all their real estate.

The number of properties registered (mostly in the years 2013–2014) is 365,853, but is estimated to be fictitious as there are duplicate or triple entries.

Taking into account the need to utilize public properties for the purposes of implementing the housing policy, 447 properties were identified, following an analysis with specific eligibility criteria by the Ministry of Finance and the Hellenic Public Properties register.”

The technical consultant to be appointed will have to proceed with the improvement of the quality and completeness of the minimum required data of the properties in the Real Estate Registry, to support the correct application of the specific criteria proposed by the political leadership for the exercise of housing policy and to identify the highest possible number of properties as soon as possible, in order to defend the public interest.