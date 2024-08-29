Gerapetritis: Turkey’s European path must be based on respect for international law

“We are coming to the informal Council of Foreign Affairs, in an extremely difficult and sensitive period for international security,” Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said upon his arrival at the Informal Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the European Union in Brussels.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that “for Ukraine, we will be informed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Mr. Kuleba, about the latest developments. The issue is to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.”

“Regarding the Middle East, the situation, unfortunately, is getting worse, with hostilities spreading. We are particularly concerned about the situation in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in the Red Sea,” he added.

Diplomatic effort for Sounion

Referring to the Sounion tanker that was attacked in the Red Sea, Gerapetritis said that “a significant diplomatic effort is being made between the countries and Greece, so that we can prevent any ecological disaster that could potentially be caused.”

As he added, “I myself had a conversation yesterday with the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia to ensure the way in which this issue will be handled as safely as possible.”

He also pointed out that “we will also be informed by the Coordinator of the United Nations Organization for Humanitarian Aid and Reconstruction in Gaza, so that we can have a common position on this critical issue. It is important, in such critical periods, to be able to sit at the same table and discuss.”

Fidan’s presence is critical

Gerapetritis noted that “in this context, I consider the presence, after five years, of the Turkish Foreign Minister to be crucial. We will have the opportunity to discuss Euro-Turkish relations. Greece is in principle in favor of Turkey’s European course.”

“Of course, it goes without saying that this course is based on respect for international law, the European acquis, respect for the sovereignty and sovereign rights of all member states,” the minister stated and added:

“It is particularly important at this time, when at the initiative of the United Nations there is an ongoing process to restart the discussions on the Cyprus issue, to demonstrate a beneficial and creative attitude, so that the Cyprus issue, which is a huge thorn in the world peace, for security, for international law, to finally be resolved within the framework of the decisions of the United Nations Security Council. I will have the opportunity to have private discussions with the Coordinator of the United Nations Organization, as well as with my Turkish counterpart to evaluate these issues.”