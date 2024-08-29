Shipowners opt for used bulk carriers and new tankers

Shipowners are buying used bulk carriers and building tankers, according to the latest data on shipping deals.

In dry cargo, the weekly report published by shipbroker Xclusiv Shipbrokers shows strong demand for tonnage in the secondary market.

In particular, a total of 545 ships changed hands from January to August this year, a figure strengthened by 24% year-on-year (440 ships in 2023).

Dry load

As Xclusiv analysts reported, this year’s transaction volume is the highest since the corresponding period of 2021, when a multi-year record was set for buying and selling bulk carriers.

At the top of shipowners’ preferences this year are the small market sizes, such as supramax and handysize, with 135 and 128 sales respectively.

Next in size in terms of buying and selling were large bulk carriers, of the capesize type, with 64 vessels changing hands so far this year.

Finally, shipowners strengthened their fleets with 45 ultramaxes, 46 panamaxes and 49 kamsarmaxes.