Greek budget: Tax revenue climb 2.19 billion above the target in 7 months

Tax revenues rose by 2.19 billion euros compared to the target in the period January-July 2024, according to the state budget execution data, on a modified cash basis.

More specifically, tax revenues amounted to 36.866 billion euros, which increased by 6.3% compared to the target included in the introductory report of the 2024 Budget.

The primary result on an adjusted cash basis came in at a surplus of 5.665 billion euros, against a target for a primary surplus of 1.655 billion euros.

In detail, according to the announcement of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, on a modified cash basis, for the period January – July 2024, there is a deficit in the balance of the state budget of 139 million euros against a target for a deficit of 3.745 billion euros that has been included for the corresponding period of 2024 in the introductory report of the 2024 Budget and a deficit of 1.435 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2023.

The primary result on a modified cash basis was a surplus of 5.665 billion euros, against a target for a primary surplus of 1.655 billion euros and primary surplus of 3.558 billion euros for the same period in 2023.

