Greek shipowners sign long-term charter agreements

Greek shipowners are capitalizing on the demand of container ship charterers for multi-year contracts.

The crisis in the Red Sea has drastically changed the landscape of the containerships market. At a time when most analysts expected a further correction in rates due to massive deliveries of new vessels from shipyards, the rerouting brought about by the Houthi attacks increased the distances traveled by ships along with the demand for tonnage.

Thus, most liner companies are chasing every vessel available for charter, returning at the same time to the shipyards for new tonnage orders, which also demonstrates their optimism about the course of the market.

In this environment, Greek shipowners managed to secure new long-term charters for their fleets.

In fact, the timing is impressive, as several of the agreements signed during the previous market rally (pandemic period) will be completed the current year.