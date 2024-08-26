“Daleela” will continue to connect Greece – Cyprus

Cyprus decided to extend the Agreement for the execution of the Cyprus-Greece Maritime Passenger Connection for a further 3 years (2025, 2026, 2027).

It is noted that this particular line was subsidized with 5.5 million euros per year for the first three years (a total of 16.5 million euros).

Since the first voyage of the ship “Daleela” – which connects the two destinations – in June 2022 until today, more than 21,000 passengers have traveled, transporting more than 7,000 cars and 700 pets.

The Deputy Ministry of Shipping announced that after evaluating the performance indicators, based on the numbers of passengers carried from 2022 until today, it decided to extend the agreement for further 3 years (2025, 2026, 2027).

“Huge success”

The Deputy Minister of Shipping, Marina Hadjimanoli, pointed out that the ministry places emphasis on the operation of the Cyprus-Greece maritime passenger connection which became a reality and which was embraced by the passenger public with enormous success, exceeding all expectations.

It is noted that during last year’s period, 7,407 passengers and 455 pets traveled, while 2,496 accompanied vehicles were transported.

The deputy minister emphasized that “based on these numbers it appears that the sea passenger connection has achieved its purpose, creating a new segment of the tourist market for those travelers who wish to travel to and from Cyprus and the rest of continental Europe, with their private cars and motorbikes.”

The route for the Greece-Cyprus connection is carried out by the Cyprus-flagged ship “Daleela” built in 1991.

The ship is owned by Arab Ship Management and chartered to Scandro Holding Ltd.

The ship travels to the port of Larnaca and the port of Limassol.